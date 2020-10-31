Maharashtra coronavirus update: 5,548 new cases, 74 deaths reported in state

reported 5,548 new



COVID-19 cases on Saturday taking the tally of cases to 16,78,406, while the reached 43,911 with 74 fresh fatalities, a health department official said.

With 7,303patients being discharged from hospitals since Friday evening, the number of recovered patients in the state increased to 15,10,353, he said.

Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is 89.99 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.62 per cent, the official said.

The positivity rate is 18.72 per cent.

Currently 25,37,599 people are in home quarantine and 12,342 in institutional quarantine across the state.

There are 1,23,585 active COVID-19 patients.

In state capital Mumbai, 992 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Saturday, taking the city's tally to 2,57,497, and its increased to 10,293 with 32 fresh fatalities.

248 new cases were found in Pune city which took its tally to 77,214 and with one new death, the in the city went up to 1,572.

figures for are as follows: total cases -16,78,406, new cases-5,548, total deaths-43,911, total recoveries-15,10,353, active cases-1,23,585, number of tests conducted-89,67,403.

