Centre, Karnataka govt trying to give relief to rain-affected families: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed his sympathies to flood-affected families in Karnataka and assured that Central government and state government are making efforts to provide relief.
"There might be restrictions due to COVID-19 but enthusiasm for celebration (of the festival) is still the same. Heavy rains have dampened the spirit of festivities. I express my sympathies to affected families. Centre and state are making efforts to provide relief," Prime Minister said while addressing the centenary convocation of the University of Mysore.
Several parts of Karnataka have been severely affected by incessant rain in the last week.
As per the Karnataka Disaster Management Authority (KDMA), a total of 20,269 people, including 15,078 in badly hit Kalaburgi, have been evacuated so far by the personnel of the Army, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) besides local police and district authorities.
Prime Minister asserted that the University of Mysore was an amalgamation of the rich education system of ancient India and the aspirations of the future.
"The University of Mysore is the centre of the rich education system of ancient India on one hand and the aspirations and capacity of future India on the other. This university has realised the vision and resolutions of "Rajarshi" Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wodeyar and M Visvesvaraya Ji," the Prime Minister said.
The University of Mysore was established in 1916, first in Karnataka as well as the sixth in the country.
The Karnataka governor marked his virtual presence on the occasion, along with other dignitaries like the members of the syndicate and academic council, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, statutory officers and district officers, besides students and parents.
