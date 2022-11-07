JUST IN
Gujarat HC takes suo moto cognisance of Morbi bridge collapse tragedy

The Gujarat High Court on Monday took suo moto cognisance of the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy and issued notices to the state government and local authorities

The Gujarat High Court on Monday took suo moto cognisance of the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy and issued notices to the state government and local authorities and also sought a status report in the matter by November 14.

The collapse of the British-era suspension bridge in Morbi on October 30 claimed 135 lives.

A division bench of Chief Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice Ashutosh Shastri issued notices to the Gujarat government through the chief secretary, state home department, commissioner of municipalities, Morbi municipality, district collector and State Human Rights Commission and relisted the matter on November 14.

It also sought a status report from the chief secretary and home secretary by next Monday when the matter will come up for hearing.

The State Human Rights Commission has also been directed to file a report in the matter by November 14.

The court took suo moto (on its own) cognisance of the incident on the basis of a newspaper report.

First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 13:18 IST

