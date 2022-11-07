JUST IN
Business Standard

SC rejects Azam Khan son's plea challenging HC order annulling his election

Supreme Court on Monday rejected the appeal filed by Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan's son Abdullah Azam Khan challenging the Allahabad High Court order which annulled his election

Topics
Supreme Court | Azam Khan | Allahabad High Court

ANI  General News 

Raise coverage under food security Act: Supreme Court tells Centre

Supreme Court on Monday rejected the appeal filed by Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan's son Abdullah Azam Khan challenging the Allahabad High Court order which annulled his election as Uttar Pradesh legislator on grounds that he was underage and not qualified to contest the poll in 2017.

The Allahabad High Court had declared the election of Abdullah Khan from the Suar Assembly segment from Rampur district null and void as he was less than 25 years of age. Abdullah Khan was elected as MLA on a Samajwadi Party ticket on March 11, 2017.

First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 12:38 IST

