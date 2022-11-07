SC rejects Azam Khan son's plea challenging HC order annulling his election

on Monday rejected the appeal filed by Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan's son Abdullah challenging the order which annulled his election as Uttar Pradesh legislator on grounds that he was underage and not qualified to contest the poll in 2017.

The had declared the election of Abdullah Khan from the Suar Assembly segment from Rampur district null and void as he was less than 25 years of age. Abdullah Khan was elected as MLA on a Samajwadi Party ticket on March 11, 2017.

