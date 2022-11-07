BJP to resume 'Jana Sankalpa Yatre' from Udupi, Bommai, Yediyurappa to lead

-
Preparing for the Assembly polls in about five months, Karnataka BJP's 'Jana Sankalpa Yatre' led by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and party strongman and parliamentary board member B S Yeduyurappa will resume here on Monday.
The Yatre will be covering Udupi, and Kitturu-Karnataka districts of Gadag, Haveri, and Belagavi, during the next three days.
The BJP had launched Jan Sankalpa Yatra from Raichur last month.
Two teams- one led by CM and Yediyurappa and the other led by state BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel- have planned to cover 52 Assembly segments across the state before December 25.
Bommai on Sunday had said that the party's ST Morcha's convention will be held in Ballari on November 20 and the SC Morcha rally in Mysuru on November 30.
State BJP office has said that party's national secretary in-charge of the state, Arun Singh will be visiting various parts of Kalyana Karnataka region like Kalaburagi, Indi, Sindagi, also parts of Chitradurga, Davangere and Tumakuru districts, and will be holding meeting with leaders and office-bearers there, from November 8 to 11.
First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 11:24 IST
