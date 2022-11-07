JUST IN
Business Standard

Fire breaks out at Noida factory, no casualty reported; rescue ops underway

A fire broke out at a factory in Noida on Monday morning, prompting rescue and relief measures at the site, police said

Topics
noida | Fire accident | Death toll

Press Trust of India  |  Noida 

Representative Image
Representative Image

A fire broke out at a factory in Noida on Monday morning, prompting rescue and relief measures at the site, police said.

No casualty was reported in the fire that erupted in the factory located in Phase 2 industrial area around 9 am, a police official said.

"Multiple water tenders were rushed at the spot along with firefighters and efforts are being made to douse the blaze," the official said.

The local police are also at the spot to assist in the relief measures, the official added.

The cause of the fire and damage to the property were yet to be known.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 12:12 IST

