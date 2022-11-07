Fire breaks out at Noida factory, no casualty reported; rescue ops underway

-
ALSO READ
16 killed as bus falls into gorge in Kullu; PM Modi announces ex-gratia
Major fire breaks out in Thane factory, exploding cylinders create panic
Fire breaks out at plastic factory in Delhi's Narela industrial area
Fire breaks out at Noida factory; 15 tenders rushed to the spot, none hurt
Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at soap factory in Palghar; no casualties
-
A fire broke out at a factory in Noida on Monday morning, prompting rescue and relief measures at the site, police said.
No casualty was reported in the fire that erupted in the factory located in Phase 2 industrial area around 9 am, a police official said.
"Multiple water tenders were rushed at the spot along with firefighters and efforts are being made to douse the blaze," the official said.
The local police are also at the spot to assist in the relief measures, the official added.
The cause of the fire and damage to the property were yet to be known.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 12:12 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU