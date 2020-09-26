Gujarat: Over 900 Covid-19 cases detected in private offices of Ahmedabad

-
-
Coronavirus testing
As many as 966 persons have so far tested positive for coronavirus in 7,810 offices in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city, under the civic body's "COVID-19 coordinator" initiative, a senior official said on Saturday.
As part of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation's (AMC) drive 67,845 tests were conducted in 7,810 offices, in which 966 persons have tested positive so far, said Rajiv Gupta, additional chief secretary and in-charge for COVID-19 management in the city.
The AMC is the only civic body in the country to carry out a massive COVID-19 drive in private establishments, the official said on Twitter.
Earlier in August, the civic body had asked large establishments, with over 30 employees, to appoint a "COVID coordinator" at their premises for effective implementation of social distancing and other norms to prevent the spread of the infection.
In units having less than 30 staffers, owners or managers were made responsible for implementing guidelines and SOPs, it had directed.
The coordinator is required to ensure that any employee who has symptoms such as fever, cough, cold and breathing trouble, among others is not allowed entry.
He is also required to get suspected patients from the office tested for coronavirus and inform zonal offices of the AMC about it.
As per the AMC's latest COVID-19 bulletin, the city has so far reported a total of 33,516 COVID-19 cases, of which 3,794 patients are undergoing treatment, 1,754 have died and 27,968 have recovered so far.
