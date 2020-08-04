Gujarat records 1,020 fresh Covid-19 cases; total count at 65,704

reported 1,020 new



cases on Tuesday, taking its COVID-19 tally to 65,704, the state health department said.

With 25 more patients dying due to the infection, the toll rose to 2,534, the department said in its release here.

As many as 898 patients were discharged from hospitals on Tuesday, taking the number of recovered cases in the state to 48,359, it said.

There are at present 14,811 active cases in the state, of which 87 patients are put on ventilators, while the condition of the remaining 14,724 is stable, the release said.

The state conducted 20,735 tests for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours at a rate of 319 tests per day per million, the department said.

A total of 8,54,839 samples have been tested so far for the virus, the department said.

COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 65,704, new cases 1,020, deaths 2,534, discharged 48,359, active cases 14,811, people tested so far 8,54,839.

