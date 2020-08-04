Over 50% of Covid-19 deaths in patients aged 60 and above: Health Ministry

Over 50 per cent of Covid-19 deaths in India have taken place among people aged 60 years and above and 37 per cent deaths have been reported among patients in the age group of 45 to 60 years, said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference, Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, said that 11 per cent Covid-19 deaths took place in the age group of 26 to 44.

The 18 to 25 age group and those below 18 years reported one per cent deaths each.

"Currently, 5,86,298 active Covid-19 cases are in India and over 1.2 million people have recovered. 50 per cent deaths due to Covid-19 have taken place among the age group of 60 years or above and 37 per cent deaths took place in the age group between 45 to 60 years," Bhushan said.

"A total of 11 per cent Covid-19 deaths took place in the age group of 26 to 44. Only 1 per cent in 18 to 25 age group and 1 per cent in below the age of 18 years," he added.

Bhushan said that 68 per cent of Covid-19 deaths have been reported among male patients and 32 per cent among female patients which is broadly in line with the global scenario.





ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: Uttar Pradesh's Covid-19 tally crosses 100,000-mark

The number of recovered Covid-19 patients in India is increasing daily and is now over double the number of active cases.

Bhushan said that the case fatality rate (CFR) is lowest since the first lockdown.

"More than 2 crore Covid-19 tests have been conducted, including more than 660,000 tests in the last 24 hours. Recovered cases are now double of the active cases. The case fatality rate (CFR) is lowest since the first lockdown," he said

"This is the first time after the first lockdown that the fatality rate is at the lowest, at 2.10 per cent. The fatality rate has seen a progressive decline and it is continuing, which is a good sign," he added.

According to the World Health Organisation, CFR is a measure of the severity of a disease and is defined as the proportion of reported cases of a specified disease or condition which are fatal within a specified time.