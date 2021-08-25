Gujarat reports 17 fresh coronavirus cases, 1 death, 17 recoveries

Gujarat's tally rose to 8,25,347 on Wednesday with the addition of 17 new cases, while one more patient succumbed to the infection, the state health department said.

With one more COVID-19 death - reported from Jamnagar district - the statewide toll rose to 10,080, the department said. A total of 17 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, pushing the number of recovered cases to 8,15,108, said the department in a release. The state's COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 98.76 per cent. now has 159 active cases, out of which the condition of five patients is critical, the release said. The number of people who have been administered COVID-19 vaccines in the state rose to 4,39,78,413, of which 3,46,880 beneficiaries were inoculated on Wednesday, the department said. District-wise, Surat reported the highest number of six new cases, followed by Dahod with five, Ahmedabad and Vadodara two cases, and Gandhinagar and Kutch one each, it said. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu rose to 10,632 with the addition of one new infection, officials said. With one more recovery, the tally of discharged patients went up to 10,624, they said. There are four active cases in the UT which has so far reported as many coronavirus-related deaths, the officials said. Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,25,347, new cases 17, death toll 10,080, discharged 8,15,108, active cases 159, people tested so far (figures not released).

