Gujarat reports 17 fresh coronavirus cases, 1 death, 17 recoveries

-
ALSO READ
Rishabh Pant tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of IND vs ENG series: Report
India vs England Tests full schedule, match timings, live telecast details
England vs New Zealand Tests: Schedule, timings, live streaming details
Maharashtra: Negative RT-PCR report must for train passengers from 6 states
Coronavirus cases at IIM Ahmedabad rise to 70, say civic officials
-
Gujarat's coronavirus tally rose to 8,25,347 on Wednesday with the addition of 17 new cases, while one more patient succumbed to the infection, the state health department said.
With one more COVID-19 death - reported from Jamnagar district - the statewide toll rose to 10,080, the department said. A total of 17 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, pushing the number of recovered cases to 8,15,108, said the department in a release. The state's COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 98.76 per cent. Gujarat now has 159 active cases, out of which the condition of five patients is critical, the release said. The number of people who have been administered COVID-19 vaccines in the state rose to 4,39,78,413, of which 3,46,880 beneficiaries were inoculated on Wednesday, the department said. District-wise, Surat reported the highest number of six new cases, followed by Dahod with five, Ahmedabad and Vadodara two cases, and Gandhinagar and Kutch one each, it said. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu rose to 10,632 with the addition of one new infection, officials said. With one more recovery, the tally of discharged patients went up to 10,624, they said. There are four active cases in the UT which has so far reported as many coronavirus-related deaths, the officials said. Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,25,347, new cases 17, death toll 10,080, discharged 8,15,108, active cases 159, people tested so far (figures not released).
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU