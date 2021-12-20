Gujarat reports four new cases of Omicron variant; tally rises to 11

-
ALSO READ
China's first human to be infected with Monkey B virus dies: Report
Nipah virus: Central team rushed to Kerala after a 12-year-old boy dies
Kerala health system on heightened alert with advent of Nipah amid Covid
Two health workers show symptoms of Nipah infection: Kerala Health Minister
WHO calls meeting over new Covid strain found in South Africa, Botswana
-
Four new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus were reported in Gujarat on Sunday, which took the state's count of the persons infected with this strain to eleven, officials said.
A 45-year-old NRI and a teenage boy who came from the UK, a Surat-based woman who had recently visited Dubai and a Tanzanian national are the new patients of the Omicron variant found in the state.
The NRI (non-resident Indian) had tested positive for the coronavirus infection in the RT-PCR test carried out at the Ahmedabad international airport soon after his arrival from the UK on December 15, a health department official said.
"The man's sample later confirmed that he was infected with the Omicron variant," Anand district health officer Dr M T Chhari said. He was scheduled to reach the state's Anand city from Ahmedabad.
"But, after he tested positive for the coronavirus, he was taken to the Ahmedabad civil hospital from the airport. The patient is currently recovering at the Ahmedabad civil hospital, Dr Chhari said.
His co-passengers and other contacts have tested negative for the viral infection, the official said.
On Saturday, a 15-year-old boy from Gandhinagar was also detected with the Omicron variant after returning from the UK, Gandhinagar Municipal Commissioner Dhaval Patel said.
A 23-year-old Tanzanian national, who had tested positive for COVID-19 at Rajkot on December 15, and a 39-year-old businesswoman in Surat, who recently returned from Dubai have also been found infected with the new variant of the virus, officials said, adding that with these cases, the overall Omicron case count in the state has risen to eleven.
The Tanzania national had arrived at Ahmedabad via Zanzibar and Dar-es-Salaam, had tested negative for the virus in the RT-PCR test carried out at the airport. However, when he was tested again upon reaching Rajkot, he was found positive on December 15, said Rajkot collector Arun Mahesh Babu.
"The genome sequencing of his sample on Sunday confirmed him to be infected with the Omicron variant," he said.
The woman from Surat had gone to Dubai with her two sons and returned to Surat on December 5. On December 13, while on her way back to Dubai, she tested positive for COVID-19 in an RT-PCR test carried out at the Surat airport, health officials said.
All her contacts, including her son and daughter, have tested negative for the virus, the official said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU