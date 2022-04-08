JUST IN
Gujarat sees 20 Covid-19 cases; 15 students test positive in law varsity

Press Trust of India  |  Ahmedabad 

Several university students test positive in Gujarat

Gujarat registered 20 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 12,23,982, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,942, a health department official said on Friday.

He said 15 students of the Gujarat National Law University in Gandhinagar tested positive over the last two days, with three being detected with the infection on Thursday and 12 on Friday.

The official added that some samples were being sent for genome sequencing to identify the variant.

So far, 12,12,9563 people have been discharged post recovery, including seven in the last 24 hours, leaving the state with an active tally of 86.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,23,982 new cases 20, deaths 10,942, discharged 12,12,963 active cases 86 and people tested so far - figures not released.

First Published: Fri, April 08 2022. 21:52 IST

