Covid-19: Mumbai reports 49 fresh cases, no death in last 24 hours

on Friday reported 49 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 10,58,326, while the death count stood unchanged at 19,560, a civic official said.

The city had reported 41 cases and one death on Thursday, he pointed out.

So far, 10,38,467 people have been discharged post recovery, including 32 during the day, leaving the city with 299 active cases, he said.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data showed the recovery rate was 98 per cent, while the positivity rate stood at 0.005 per cent.

It also revealed that the caseload doubling time was 18,087 days, while the case growth rate between April and 7 stood at 0.004 per cent.

A civic health bulletin informed that 47 of the 49 cases detected on Friday were asymptomatic, while two people have been hospitalised.

Only 25 of the 26,151 hospital beds earmarked for COVID-19 treatment are currently occupied, as per the bulletin.

