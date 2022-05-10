Gujarat sees 33 Covid-19 cases; 12 recoveries leave active tally at 173

-
-
Gujarat on Tuesday reported 33 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 12,24,563, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,944, a state health department official said.
So far, 12,13,446 persons have been discharged post recovery, including 12 during the day, leaving the state with an active caseload of 173, he said.
The new cases comprised 24 from Ahmedabad, eight from Vadodara and one from Jamnagar, the official said.
A government release said 45,073 people were given COVID-19 vaccine jabs during the day, taking the overall number of doses administered in the state to 10.82 crore.
The adjoining Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu continues to be coronavirus-free, a local official said.
Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,24,563, new cases 33, death toll 10,944, discharged 12,13,446, active cases 173, people tested so far - figures not released.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
