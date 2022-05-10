Over 87% of India's adults have got both Covid vaccination doses

-
India has administered both doses of Covid vaccines to over 87 per cent of adult population, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced on Tuesday.
"With the mantra of 'Sabka Saath & Sabka Prayas', India achieves complete vaccination of over 87% of its adult population. Well done India! Keep following COVID appropriate behaviour even after getting vaccinated," he said in a tweet.
Meanwhile, over 3.06 crore adolescents between the age group of 12 to 14 years have been administered the first dose of the vaccine under the national vaccination drive. The drive for this age bracket began on March 16 this year.
In total, India's cumulative vaccination coverage has exceeded 190.50 crore as per the report from the Health Ministry as on Tuesday morning. This has been achieved through 2,37,09,334 sessions.
India on Tuesday witnessed a decline in the daily Covid cases tally. As per the ministry report, India logged 2,288 fresh Covid cases and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours. The active caseload of the country presently stands at 19,637 cases, accounting for 0.05 per cent of the country's total positive cases.
