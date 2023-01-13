JUST IN
Business Standard

Gunfight between security forces, Naxals on outskirts of Jharkhand's Ranchi

A gunfight broke out between security forces and Naxals on the outskirts of Ranchi city on Thursday, police said

Topics
Jharkhand | Naxal

Press Trust of India  |  Ranchi 

Representative image (Photo: Za Rodinu/Creative Commons)
Representative image (Photo: Za Rodinu/Creative Commons)

A gunfight broke out between security forces and Naxals on the outskirts of Ranchi city on Thursday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off that five members of the banned Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC) were in a forest in the Budmu police station area, a search operation was started around 3.30 pm, they said.

Soon, a gunfight broke out between the Naxals and the forces, they added.

"However, the extremists escaped taking advantage of the forest," Superintendent of Police (Ranchi-Rural) Naushad Alam told PTI.

A rifle and live bullets were seized from the area, he said.

Alam said they have received information that some of the extremists were injured in the gunfight.

"We are verifying it," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, January 13 2023. 07:41 IST

