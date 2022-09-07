Gurugram Police personnel illegally occupying EWS flats asked to vacate

-
Some Gurugram Police personnel, allegedly living in an unauthorized manner in flats meant for people belonging to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) here, have been asked to vacate the premises by Thursday evening, police said.
The flats are located in Belvedere Park DLF Phase-3. It happened only after an EWS flat resident of the society filed a complaint to CM window through her lawyer against some cops residing in about 10 flats there.
According to the complaint filed by EWS flat number 106 owner- Kailash Devi who filed a complaint through her lawyer at CM window that out of 90 EWS flats only 42 flats were allotted by the builder in 2009. The remaining flats were still not allotted to any where some cops were living in an unauthorized manner for a long time. Most of them are deployed with a quick response team (QRT) and some of them are home guards.
"As cops live in flats and also police vehicles were parked here it looks like a police station not EWS flats. They requested the police personnel concerned to vacate the flats but they always refused and asked to talk with senior officers. We also filed a complaint to senior officers but no action was taken by them and finally filed a complaint to CM window", read the complaint.
As soon as the matter came to the notice, there was a stir in the police department and cops who lived in the flats were asked to vacate flats with immediate effect.
"Police personnel were given verbal permission to live there and there was no objection of any. As the complaint came to our notice, the police personnel asked to vacate the flats by tomorrow evening. The cops lived there only after verbal permission but they will vacate the flats now", said Vikas Kaushik, ACP, DLF.
