Earthquake of 4.0 magnitude hits Champhai in Mizoram: Seismology centre

An of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale struck 50 km east of Champhai in Mizoram, according to the National Centre for Seismology on Wednesday.

The occurred at 12.55 am on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

The depth of the was a depth of 13 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 07-09-2022, 00:50:55 IST, Lat: 23.41 & Long: 93.82, Depth: 13 Km, Location: 50km E of Champhai, Mizoram, India," tweeted National Center for Seismology.

