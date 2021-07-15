Guwahati HC directs Nagaland govt to reopen anganwadi centres in state

-
The Kohima Bench of the Gauhati
High Court directed the Nagaland government to reopen the anganwadi centres in the state.
Hearing a public interest litigation, the bench of Justice Songkhupchung Serto and Justice S Hukato Swu gave the directions on Wednesday.
On behalf of the petitioner, Advocate Neiteo Koza submitted that lactating mothers and children were deprived of their required nutrition due to the closure of the angawadis.
In view of the pandemic, the economically- disadvantaged section of the society has even more need for nutrition supplement to build their immune system against COVID-19 and thus the state government should reopen the anganwadi centres, she said.
The court obeserved, "It is common knowledge that the poor has been hit the hardest during this pandemic and they are in need of every help that can be provided. Therefore, it should be the endeavor of everyone responsible to make such services or benefits available at their door steps."
The court directed the state government and the departments of Social Welfare, and Food & Civil Supplies to reopen the anganwadi centres and provide benefits to the people as per their entitlements.
Fixing the next date of hearing on July 28, the court asked the government respondents to file an affidavit of compliance, and response to the petition.
