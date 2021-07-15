Bombay HC seeks reply from Maha minister over use of chartered flight

-
ALSO READ
Raut targets BJP, says Shiv Sena was treated as slaves in previous govt
Shiv Sena was treated as slaves in BJP govt in Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut
EC's decision to ban Mamata from campaigning taken at behest of BJP: Raut
UPA restructuring needed, Pawar should lead alliance: Sanjay Raut
BJP should let Maharashtra monsoon session to work in public interest: Raut
-
The Bombay High Court on Wednesday directed the State government pleader's office to furnish a copy of public interest litigation (PIL) filed by BJP leader Vishwas Pathak to state cabinet minister Nitin Raut and sought reply by July 28 about chartered flight travels of the minister.
The High Court bench headed by chief justice Dipankar Datta posted the matter for the next hearing on July 28.
Vishwas Pathak in his petition in the Bombay High Court has requested the court to direct Nitin Raut to reimburse the amount which was spent on Chartered flights in the year 2020 by government departments.
The petition alleges that these travels were the minister's personal trips in the garb of important administerial works.
Vishwas Pathak in his petition has told Bombay High Court that he has obtained right to information (RTI) replies from various government departments and organisations about the chartered flight being hired for Nitin Raut's travel in the name of important administrative work though these trips were completely personal in nature.
Pathak has requested the High Court to direct the government companies who have hired the chartered planes to furnish the details of total expenditure on these trips and direct Minister Nitin Raut to reimburse the same amount.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU