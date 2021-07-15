Maharashtra to raise age limit for retirement of health dept officials

-
-
Maharashtra Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to extend the age limit for the retirement of Health Department officials from 61 years to 62 years, said state Health Minister Rajesh Tope.
Addressing a press conference after the Cabinet meeting, Tope said he will meet Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and request him to provide an adequate quantity of COVID-19 vaccines to Maharashtra.
Maharashtra needs 3 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses every month, he asserted.
He also informed that no new case of the Delta Plus variant of COVID-19 has been reported.
