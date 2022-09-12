Gyanvapi case: HC fixes Sept 28 as next date of hearing on maintainability

-
ALSO READ
Court's verdict in Gyanvapi Mosque case today: All you need to know
Gyanvapi mosque: Court says Hindu suit maintainable; all you need to know
'Shivling' found at Varanasi's Gyanvapi; court orders sealing of area
SC asks Varanasi court not to proceed with Gyanvapi hearing till May 20
Such issues will be decided by courts and Constitution: Nadda on Gyanvapi
-
The Allahabad High Court on Monday fixed September 28 as the next date of hearing in a case pertaining to a petition filed by Anjuman Intezamia Masjid of Varanasi challenging the maintainability of an original suit filed in 1991 in the Varanasi district court.
The original suit has sought the restoration of the ancient Kashi Vishwanath temple at the site where the Gyanvapi mosque currently stands. The petitioners claimed in the suit that the mosque is a part of the temple.
On August 30 this year, the high court had extended the interim stay till September 30 on a Varanasi court order directing the Archaeological Survey of India to conduct a physical survey at the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque complex and further proceedings in this case.
The high court on September 9, 2021, stayed the Varanasi court's order dated April 8, 2021.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Mon, September 12 2022. 20:06 IST