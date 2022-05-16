Gyanvapi Masjid case: 'Shivling' found, court orders to seal premises

-
ALSO READ
'Shivling' found at Varanasi's Gyanvapi; court orders sealing of area
SC to hear plea against Allahabad HC's verdict on Gyanvapi mosque survey
Owaisi questions 'silence' of Opposition on Gyanvapi Masjid complex survey
Gyanvapi mosque survey to continue, court refuses to remove official
UP Assembly Elections: Maurya never raised concern over OBC, says BJP
-
A local court here directed the district administration to seal a spot in the Gyanvapi Masjid complex after counsels representing the Hindu petitioners said a Shivling was found Monday during a court-mandated videography survey.
A mosque management committee spokesperson disputed the claim, telling a television channel that the object was part of a fountain. He said lawyers representing the mosque committee were not fully heard before the sealing order was announced.
The Hindu side claimed that the Shivling was found close to the wazookhana -- a small reservoir used by Muslim devotees to perform ritual ablutions before offering the namaz.
The claimed finding on the last day of the survey reignited the mandir-masjid debate over the Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri complex located close to the iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple.
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya expressed satisfaction over the development while AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi said Muslims are not prepared to lose another mosque after the Babri Masjid.
Civil Judge (Senior Division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar issued directions on sealing an area of the mosque on an appeal by the lawyers representing the Hindu petitioners.
Along with the counsels representing the mosque management committee, they had accompanied the team conducting the survey, headed by a court-appointed advocate commissioner.
The judge directed the district magistrate, police commissioner and CRPF commandant in Varanasi to ensure the security of the sealed area.
The local court is hearing a plea by a group of women seeking permission for daily prayers before the idols on the mosque's outer walls.
The survey was ordered during this hearing and was initially stalled by the mosque management, alleging that the commissioner assigned to the task was biased.
Monday's survey of the mosque complex started at 8 am and ended around 10.15 am.
All parties were satisfied with the work," Varanasi District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma told reporters.
He said the next order of the court will be known only on Tuesday, the deadline set by it for the advocate commissioner to submit the survey report.
Till then nobody should disclose what has been found inside the court complex, the DM said.
"However, if anyone is disclosing it on his own, then its authenticity cannot be proved. Only the court is the custodian of this information, he said.
Earlier, while reporting the finding to the media, Madan Mohan Yadav, who represents the Hindu side, said he and senior advocate Harishankar Jain had submitted an application in the district court to secure the Shivling.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU