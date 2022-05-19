Gyanvapi mosque row: Videographic survey report submitted to Varanasi court

-
A commission appointed by a court here to conduct a videographic survey of the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi Mosque complex submitted its report on Thursday, an advocate said.
Special Advocate Commissioner Vishal Singh submitted the report of the survey work carried out on May 14, 15 and 16 in the court of the District Civil Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar, said advocate Madan Mohan Yadav, who is representing the Hindu side in the case.
Also, Ajay Mishra, who was removed by the court as the advocate commissioner, file a report late Wednesday evening on the survey conducted by him on May 6 and 7, Yadav said.
After removing Mishra on Tuesday, the court had appointed Vishal Singh as the special advocate commissioner and Ajay Pratap Singh as the assistant advocate commissioner.
The reconstituted commission had carried out the survey on May 14, 15 and 16.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
