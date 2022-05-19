President Ram Nath Kovind arrives in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

President has arrived here in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines as he began the second-leg of his two-nation tour of the Caribbean to discuss the entire gamut of multi-faceted relationship between India and this island nation.

The President was received by Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Ralph Gonsalves and Governor General Dame Susan Dougan at the Argyle International Airport here on Wednesday where he was accorded a Guard of Honour along with a 21-gun salute.

Kovind, who was accompanied by his wife Savita, is the first to visit to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

President arrives in Kingstown, the capital city of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Governor General Ms Dame Susan Dougan received the President at the airport.

This is the first visit by an to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, the President of India's Office tweeted.

During his time in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, President Kovind will hold discussions with his counterpart Governor-General of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Susan Dougan.

He will also meet with the country's Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves along with several other senior-level officials.

President Kovind will also address the House of Assembly of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is an important partner for India and both nations are non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, an official statement said.

President Kovind arrived in Kingstown after participating in a range of activities in Jamaica, including an address to the joint sitting of the Jamaican parliament.

He said Jamaica has welcomed Indians with open arms and given them dignity and respect. As a result, not just politics; but business, music, sports, dress, and food have all witnessed a rich Indian presence.

The President also attended a banquet hosted by the Governor General of Jamaica Sir Patrick Allen, according to a press release issued by the President's Office.

In his banquet speech, Kovind thanked Allen for the warm welcome, and said that Jamaica has a very special place in India.

Names of cricket-icons like George Headley, Michael Holding and Chris Gayle are admired by generations of cricket lovers in India. The greatness of Usain Bolt is well known to Indian sports lovers, Kovind added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)