Harjyot Singh, Indian student injured in Ukraine's Kyiv lands in Delhi

Indian Air Force flight carrying Indian evacuees including Harjyot Singh, an Indian who sustained bullet injuries in Kyiv, arrived at the Hindon airbase in Delhi at 6

Union Minister General (Retd) VK Singh after returning from Poland said, "Our embassy evacuated him (Harjyot Singh) and his condition is stable. He has been referred to RR hospital for treatment. We've evacuated over 3,000 Indians from Poland."

While speaking to ANI before his son's arrival, the father of Harjyot Singh expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, "We are very happy and are going to Hindan airport to receive him. I want to thank PM Modi, MoS MEA Meenakashi Lekhi and BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa for helping us and evacuating our son."

Harjyot's mother, Prakash Kaur also expressed her happiness and said, "I am happy that my son is coming. I thank the Govt of India and the media for helping and supporting us."

The Indian student had suffered multiple bullet injuries while trying to leave Kyiv in a cab. Harjyot Singh, who had been pursuing Information Technology in had also lost his passport amid the chaos.

Following Harjyot's request to the Indian embassy in Kyiv for assistance in evacuation and documentation, MoS VK Singh informed on Sunday that the student will board a flight back to India on Monday (today), with MoS Singh on board.

Earlier today, while en route to the Poland border in an ambulance to board the flight back home, Harjyot thanked the Indian officials and people for their support during his ordeal, saying, "It is due to all your support that I am here today, thank you very much to everyone".

The ambulance was provided by the Polish Red Cross. Harjyot was received by Indian diplomats at the Poland border, who escorted him to Rzeszow airport. MoS VK Singh was present at the airport to receive the stranded student.

Harjyot Singh while speaking to ANI from his hospital bed last Friday had narrated how he had sustained the injuries.

"This is February 27 incident. We were three people in a cab on our way to the third checkpoint where we were told to return due to security reasons. While coming back, multiple bullets were fired at our car due to which I sustained multiple bullet injuries," Harjyot Singh said.

The Indian student further said he regained consciousness at 10 pm on March 2 night.

"The doctors explained to me everything that I was shot and I was brought to hospital from the spot. They told me that I kept lying on the road for nearly four hours. I had lost a lot of blood. Two bullets hit my left leg, one my other leg and a bullet entered my chest. They extracted the bullet from my chest and I continue to have pain. My leg has been plastered but I am much better than before," he said.

He had expressed his desire to reach India to meet his family, saying that he had received a second life.

"I first called up my mother (after the incident). The moment she heard my voice, you can understand how she would have felt. I spoke to my father and sister. I felt much better. I got a new life. I want to return to India and spend a good time with my family," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)