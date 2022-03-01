JUST IN
Karnataka student killed in shelling in Kharkiv; Modi speaks to his father

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to the father of Indian student Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, who died in shelling in war-hit Ukraine.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Official sources said Modi offered his heartfelt condolences to the family following the tragedy.

Gyanagoudar was a native of Karnataka's Haveri district.

Earlier, the external affairs ministry in a tweet confirmed his death.

"With profound sorrow we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning," it said.

The ministry said it is in touch with Gyanagoudar's family.

First Published: Tue, March 01 2022. 18:25 IST

