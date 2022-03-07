Last rites of ex-COAS Gen Rodrigues held with full military honours in Goa

-
The final rites of former Chief of Army Staff General SF Rodrigues were held with full military honours in Panaji in Goa on Monday.
The last rites of the retired general, who died on March 4 after prolonged illness, were held in Moksha crematorium in St Inez here.
A native of Goa, the general was born in Mumbai, and was commissioned in the Indian Army in 1952.
In an illustrious career spanning over four decades, he went on to command a Division, a Corps, two Army Commands and was eventually Chief of Army Staff from July1, 1990 to June 30, 1993.
The general officer took part in the 1962 India-China war, as well as conflicts with Pakistan in 1965 and 1971.
He is survived by wife Jean Rodrigues, sons Captain Neal Rodrigues and Dr Mark Rodrigues and daughter Dr Susan Viswanathan.
