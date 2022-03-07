Russia Ukraine crisis: 400 Indians to be brought back on Tuesday

Civilian flights are expected to bring back 400 Indian nationals from Suceva, Romania, under 'Operation Ganga' on Tuesday.

The Centre has initiated an airlift operation to evacuate Indians, who have found their way to neighbouring countries of war-torn

It has deployed a number of special charter as well as Indian Air Force flights to ferry back citizens. "Tomorrow, two special civilian flights are expected to operate from Suceva, bringing in more than 400 Indians back home," a statement by the Ministry of Civil Aviation said.

"Under 'Operation Ganga' to rescue Indian citizens, 1,314 Indians have been airlifted today by seven special civilian flights from Ukraine's neighbouring countries. With this, more than 17,400 Indians have been brought back since the special flights began on 22nd February, 2022."

According to the statement, on Monday, four special civilian flights landed in New Delhi while two reached Mumbai. "One flight is expected late in the evening. There were five flights from Budapest, and one each from Bucharest and Suceava."

Besides, the statement said that the number of Indians airlifted by 73 special civilian flights has gone up to 15,206.

Furthermore, it said that one C-17 IAF flight, with 201 Indians onboard, is expected to arrive on Monday evening. "IAF had earlier flown 10 sorties to bring back 2,056 passengers, as part of the 'Operation Ganga'."

