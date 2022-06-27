Haryana cabinet gives nod to supplementary PPA agreement with Adani Power

The Haryana Cabinet here on Monday gave approval regarding signing of a supplementary power purchase agreement with Ltd, months after the power firm stopped supply of power due to rising prices of imported coal.

The approval was given in a meeting of the state cabinet, which met here under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, a state government statement said.

Haryana discoms had entered into two power purchase agreements (PPAs) for 712 MW each with Limited, both dated August 7, 2008, at a levelised tariff of Rs 2.94 per unit for 25 years, for the procurement of contracted capacity of 1,424 MW in aggregate from Mundra power project in Gujarat.

"The APL had stopped supply of power since September 2021 on the ground of it suffering losses in view of higher operational cost due to increased rate of imported coal. It sought a renegotiation of the PPA and related issues, especially seeking complete pass through of imported coal costs," said the government statement.

"Keeping in view of the various options available to it and to ensure availability of power at the most reasonable cost, the Haryana DISCOMs negotiated and came to an understanding on the following points and sought Cabinet approval in this regard," the statement said.

The approval has been given "to surrender imported coal-based capacity of 224 MW and to retain a total capacity of 1,200 MW at Haryana periphery to be generated with domestic coal only". The rest will be imported coal based, which if scheduled, will be paid with pass through of imported coal cost and other related costs.

The council of Ministers approved in principle the proposal to withdraw and settle all pending litigations before various forums and courts, and draft supplementary PPA with APL, subject to concurrence on the same by the Advocate General, Haryana and consequent outstanding payments to APL, it said.

