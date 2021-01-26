Haryana Cabinet holds special meeting, appeals farmers to return home

-
ALSO READ
Haryana govt going strong, will complete its full tenure, says CM Khattar
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar bans sale of firecrackers ahead of Diwali
Opposition can't mislead farmers: Haryana Minister on new reform bills
Haryana CM meets union agriculture minister, discusses farmers' protest
Haryana farmers upset with sluggish procurement; anxious over paddy entry
-
The Haryana Cabinet held a special meeting here on Tuesday evening under the chairmanship of Chief Minister M L Khattar in the wake of the events that unfolded in the national capital during the tractor parade and appealed to all protesting farmers to return to their homes.
Khattar said farmer unions had assured a peaceful tractor rally in the national capital. "But the events which unfolded today make it clear that this agitation is now not under the control of these farmer leaders. And the command of this agitation is now in the hands of such anarchic elements whose ideology is different from the farmers' interests," he said.
The chief minister issued a statement asking the farmer community to ponder over where their agitation was headed.
"The entire Haryana cabinet, through its special meeting held today, humbly appeals to all farmers of this agitation to return to their homes. The strong need of the hour this time is that together we defeat the designs of the anti-social elements," Khattar said.
Earlier, he described as "most unfortunate" the incident of a protesting farmer hoisting a religious flag at the Red Fort.
Such an incident at Red Fort on Republic Day is strongly condemnable, Khattar had said.
"In a democratic setup, there is adequate space to resolve issues through dialogue," he said, referring to the farmers who have been sitting in protest for two months near Delhi's borders against the Centre's new farm laws.
But no Indian will tolerate anyone hoisting any flag other than the tricolour from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Khattar said. This is an insult to those freedom fighters and martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the sake of this nation, he added.
The freedom fighters did not fight for the country's independence to see the spread of this type of anarchy, Khattar said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU