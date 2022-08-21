Haryana govt committed to provide better health facilities: CM Khattar

The number of doctors will be raised from 13,000 at present to 28,000 in Haryana, Chief Minister on Saturday asserting that the state government is committed to provide better health facilities to its citizens.

The chief minister was addressing the second convocation at the OP Jindal Auditorium at Maharaja Agrasen Medical College, Agroha on Saturday.

He announced a grant of Rs 81.5 crore for Maharaja Agrasen Medical College, Agroha.

In this project, Rs 25 crore will be spent for construction of various facilities in medical college, Rs 17 crore for hostel construction, Rs 23 crore for the purchase of various equipment and Rs 16.5 crore for other resources, he stated.

In order to provide the benefit of Ayushman Bharat scheme to more poor families by the government, the annual income slab of BPL families has been increased to Rs 1.80 lakh, the chief minister said.

"After this the number of BPL families will increase from 10 lakh to about 22 lakh. All these families will be provided free medical facilities up to Rs 5 lakh under the Ayushman Bharat scheme," he stated.

To ensure the availability of adequate doctors in the state, the process of opening medical colleges in every district of is going at a fast pace, he stated.

At present there are 13 medical colleges in the state and eight medical colleges are under process.

Khattar said there are about 13,000 doctors in the state, the target of the government is to increase the strength to 28,000.

