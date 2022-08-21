JUST IN
Punjab food dept official dismissed for negligence in discharge of duty
Rahul appeals to HP govt to provide help to those affected by flash floods
Court acquits Kejriwal, Sisodia, Yogendra Yadav in 2013 defamation case
Delhiites to get missed call option to register choice for power subsidy
Delhi to soon have memorial of its unsung freedom fighters: L-G V K Saxena
IMD issues red alert predicting extremely heavy rain in four MP districts
Court to hear Satyender Jain's bail on Aug 23; reserves wife's bail orders
Amit Shah to chair inter-state council meeting in Bhopal on Monday
Bilkis case: 3 Muslim MLAs urge Prez to revoke decision to release convicts
Assam CM launches DBT to give rehabilitation grant for flood-damaged houses
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Delhi reports 1,109 new Covid-19 cases, 9 deaths; positivity rate at 11.23%
Business Standard

Haryana govt committed to provide better health facilities: CM Khattar

In order to provide the benefit of Ayushman Bharat scheme to more poor families by the government, the annual income slab of BPL families has been increased to Rs 1.80 lakh, the chief minister said.

Topics
Haryana | Manohar Lal Khattar | health care

Press Trust of India  |  Hisar 

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

The number of doctors will be raised from 13,000 at present to 28,000 in Haryana, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday asserting that the state government is committed to provide better health facilities to its citizens.

The chief minister was addressing the second convocation at the OP Jindal Auditorium at Maharaja Agrasen Medical College, Agroha on Saturday.

He announced a grant of Rs 81.5 crore for Maharaja Agrasen Medical College, Agroha.

In this project, Rs 25 crore will be spent for construction of various facilities in medical college, Rs 17 crore for hostel construction, Rs 23 crore for the purchase of various equipment and Rs 16.5 crore for other resources, he stated.

In order to provide the benefit of Ayushman Bharat scheme to more poor families by the government, the annual income slab of BPL families has been increased to Rs 1.80 lakh, the chief minister said.

"After this the number of BPL families will increase from 10 lakh to about 22 lakh. All these families will be provided free medical facilities up to Rs 5 lakh under the Ayushman Bharat scheme," he stated.

To ensure the availability of adequate doctors in the state, the process of opening medical colleges in every district of Haryana is going at a fast pace, he stated.

At present there are 13 medical colleges in the state and eight medical colleges are under process.

Khattar said there are about 13,000 doctors in the state, the target of the government is to increase the strength to 28,000.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Haryana

First Published: Sun, August 21 2022. 00:37 IST

`
.