Delhiites to get missed call option to register choice for power subsidy

The will soon release a phone number that will facilitate the city residents to select whether or not they want to keep availing the free electricity scheme from October 1.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the power portfolio, chaired a meeting on Saturday with senior officials of the power department, discoms and other departments concerned.

"We have decided to simplify the procedure for opting-in for power subsidy. We will soon release a phone number where consumers can drop a missed call or WhatsApp to register their choice for the power subsidy. Delhiites will also have the convenience of opting in through a QR (Quick Response) code on the bill or by visiting the discom centre, besides filling a form attached to the bill," he said.

Nearly 47,11,176 (more than 47 lakh) families are taking benefit of the power subsidy at present.

All consumers will be given a choice to opt-out from the subsidy or continue getting free electricity from October 1 onwards.

The agenda of the meeting was to simplify the process of opting-in and opting-out of the power subsidy offered by the .

Sisodia instructed the officials to make the process simpler for the consumers so that every citizen could easily register their choice with the department instead of engaging in a long-drawn process.

During the meeting, it was decided that the will issue a power-subsidy phone-line.

Back in May, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced that Delhiites will continue getting free electricity. He had further informed that the consumers who wish to opt out from the subsidy can do so from October 1.

Over the years, people have suggested that instead of providing subsidies to financially strong households, the money be used for schools and hospitals.

Taking their demand into consideration, all consumers will be given a choice to opt-out from the subsidy or continue getting free electricity from October 1, he had said. On the basis of the choices registered, the Delhi government will provide free electricity to those families who wish to seek the benefit of the scheme.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)