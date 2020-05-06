Haryana govt gives permission to liquor stores, impose 'Covid cess'

JUST IN
ANI 

The state government has allowed retail liquor vendors to stay open from 7 am to 7 pm.

Liquor stores in Haryana reopened on Wednesday after the state government gave permission for the same along with the imposition of a 'COVID Cess' on alcohol.

People were seen standing in queues outside liquor shops since early morning today in Gurugram.

A day earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala had informed that 'COVID Cess' will be Rs 5 per quarter in case of country liquor, Rs 20 per quarter in case of Indian-made foreign liquor, Rs 5 in case of strong beer and Rs 2 in case of other beer.

It will be Rs 50 per pack greater than 375 ML in case of imported foreign liquor, with effect from May 6. He also added that all liquor stores in containment zones will, however, remain closed.

The state government has allowed retail liquor vendors to stay open from 7 am to 7 pm.
