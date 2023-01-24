Haryana Police beef up security measures across state for Republic Day

-
Haryana Police have beefed up security measures across the state in the run-up to Republic day.
All commissioners and district superintendents of police have been directed to ensure elaborate security cover at all important venues for celebrations and flag-hoisting on Thursday, Director General of Police (DGP) PK Agrawal said.
All roads leading to celebration venues are being monitored with 'nakas' and surprise checks. Additional forces have been deployed to deal with any untoward incident, he said on Tuesday.
"Police officers have also been directed for making smooth traffic arrangements during the Republic Day celebrations, particularly routes leading to venues of functions," a statement quoted Agarwal as saying.
Police personnel are keeping close vigil in sensitive locations to maintain law and order ahead of the Republic Day celebrations.
Security forces are also keeping a close eye on unclaimed vehicles, articles and suspicious persons. Apart from conducting patrolling at vital points, special checking drives of trains and public transport is also being carried out, he added.
Close vigil is being kept at strategic locations such as busy markets, bus stands and railway stations. Hotels, guesthouses, parking lots and restaurants are also being checked.
In addition to patrolling, arrangements for checking of vehicles, especially during the night, have also been beefed up, he said.
Agarwal urged the people to report suspicious persons or articles to the police to ensure safe and secure Republic Day celebrations.
First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 14:48 IST
