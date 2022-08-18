BSEH Haryana issues Class 10, 12 compartment exam forms; know more here

-
The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) on Thursday released the application forms for Class 10-12 compartment and additional subject examination. The application form is available on the Haryana Board's official website, bseh.org.in.
From August 18 to August 25, students in secondary (Class 10) and senior secondary (Class 12) can apply for compartment, additional subject, partial or full subject mark enhancement.
Informing the media about release, Dr. Jagbir Singh, Chairman of BSEH, and Krishna Kumar, BSEH Secretary, said the Class 10 and Class 12 examination forms are to be filled and submitted online only.
Students who have completed a two-year ITI diploma can apply for an additional subject examination, which is recognised as comparable to secondary and senior secondary education.
