Haryana to start plasma therapy as Covid-19 death toll rises to 232

Nine more people succumbed to COVID-19 and 381 more tested positive for the disease in Haryana, raising the death toll in the state due to it to 232 and the total cases of infection to 14,210 on Monday.

The state will soon start convalescent plasma therapy for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in all its medical colleges, Health Minister Anil Vij said.

to start Plasma Therapy for treatment of Covid-19 patients in all its medical colleges after approval from ICMR, Vij said in a tweet.

Gurgaon, which has emerged as the worst-hit district in the state, reported six fatalities, while two persons died in Faridabad and Mahendragarh reported its first death, said the state's Health Department daily bulletin.

Gurgaon and Faridabad now have total 90 and 75 COVID-19 related fatalities and these two districts together account for nearly 9,000 infections.

There are a total of 4,476 active cases in the state currently while 9,502 have been discharged after recovery.

The state's recovery rate on Monday stood at 66.87 per cent.

The districts, which reported fresh cases, include Faridabad with 134 infections, Gurgaon 102, Rewari 31, Karnal and Panipat 18 each, Sonipat 13 and Fatehabad 12.

