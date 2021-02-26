Haryana to table bill against 'love jihad' in upcoming budget session

-
ALSO READ
Haryana takes cue from UP's Adityanath, mulls law against love jihad
Assam to bring laws for transparency in marriage: Sarma on love jihad
After UP and Haryana, Madhya Pradesh considering law against love jihad
UP clears ordinance against 'unlawful conversions', cites 'love jihad'
BJP states making mockery of Constitution with love jihad laws: Owaisi
-
After Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh another Bharatiya Janata Part governed state, Haryana is set to present an anti-conversion bill against religious conversions. The draft of the "love jihad" bill has been prepared and will be present in the upcoming budget session of the Assembly, Home Minister Anil Vij said here on Thursday.
"We have prepared the draft of the love jihad (anti-conversion) bill. We will be presenting it in the upcoming budget session in Vidhan Sabha," Vij told ANI.
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on November 26 had announced that a three-member drafting committee has been formed to frame law on "love jihad" in the state.
Vij had earlier said that the committee comprising T L Satyaprakash (IAS) Secretary Home, ADGP Navdeep Sing Virk (IPS) and Additional Advocate General Deepak Manchanda will also study the love jihad law of other states.
The Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council on February 25 had passed the 'Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Bill, 2021', which aims to curb religious conversions by fraudulent or any other undue means, including through marriage.
Last year on December 29, the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet had approved the Dharma Swatantrata (Religious Freedom) Ordinance, 2020 to deal with "love jihad" cases in the state.
The Bharatiya Janata Party government in Madhya Pradesh took the ordinance route much like the Uttar Pradesh to enact the law to check forced religious conversion.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU