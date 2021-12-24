Hate speech incidents will not be tolerated, warns Uttarakhand DGP

-
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand Assembly polls: BJP leadership to meet today in Dehradun
Dhami sworn in as new Uttarakhand CM, youngest to lead the state
Uttarakhand govt cancels Kanwar Yatra this year in view of Covid pandemic
Uttarakhand govt employees go on indefinite strike; case registered
U'khand govt announces Rs 25 lakh reward for hockey player Vandana Katariya
-
Referring to the recently registered case against Wasim Rizvi aka Jitendra Tyagi and others for 'hate speech' against Islam during an event in Haridwar, Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar on Friday said that incidents of 'hate speech' will not be tolerated in the state.
A case under section 153A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against Rizvi for "promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion..."
Speaking with ANI, the DGP said, "A case under 153A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered."
"We will do the investigation as per law and such types of incidents will not be tolerated," he added.
Yesterday, Uttarakhand Police in a tweet said, "Taking cognizance of the video that is going viral on social media for spreading hatred by giving provocative speeches against a particular religion, a case has been registered against Wasim Rizvi alias Jitendra Narayan Tyagi and others under Section 153A IPC in Kotwali, Haridwar and legal proceedings are in progress."
The event came to light after videos of Hindu leaders making provocative speeches and inciting violence against minority communities surfaced on social media. The speech was broadcast live on Facebook.
After Rizvi was "expelled" from Islam, former Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board Chairperson Wasim Rizvi on December 6 converted to Hinduism.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU