Hathras gang-rape: Section 144 imposed, borders sealed, media not allowed

-
ALSO READ
Unemployment issue not political, but humanitarian: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
No moral right to continue as CM: Priyanka to Adityanath over Hathras rape
UP's youth facing injustice due to unemployment, poor recruitment: Priyanka
Hathras rape: CPI(M) says 'forcible cremation of victim denial of justice'
Forcible cremation shameful move of UP govt: Rahul Gandhi on Hathras rape
-
The district administration in Hathras has imposed Section 144 in the area and has banned the entry of all 'outsiders' including media persons, in the Boolgarhi village where the 19-year-old Dalit girl was gang-raped and died later.
District Magistrate Praveen Lakshkar said that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) , set up to probe the incident, had reached the village and was interacting with the family and other people to record their statements.
"They do not want any disturbance and hence, all entry of outsiders has been stopped," he said.
The District Magistrate further said that he had no information of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra reaching Hathras to meet the bereaved family.
--IANS
amita/rs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU