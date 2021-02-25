HC defers hearing on petitions related to North East Delhi riots to Mar 26

-
The Delhi High Court on Thursday said that it will hear a batch of petitions on March 26 related to the violence in the national capital in February last year.
A Division Bench headed by Chief Justice DN Patel listed the matter for March 26 and directed the registry to bring on record the reply copy filed by the Centre in a petition filed by a Rahul Roy.
The court was hearing various petitions seeking several directions in the matter.
Around 50 people have died in the violence in northeast Delhi, which ensued after clashes between two opposing factions over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
One of the petition was filed by Lawyers Voice, a group seeking direction to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and register an FIR against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Manish Sisodia, Amanatullah Khan, Waris Pathan, Akbaruddin Owaisi and Mehmood Pracha for alleged hate speech.
In a petition filed by Ajay Gautam, it was sought an investigation by National Investigation Agency (NIA) to find out the "anti-national" forces behind the protests in connection with the CAA.
He urged the court to order an NIA probe to find out the role of the People's Front of India (PFI) which is allegedly "funding, motivating and supporting the protests".
Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind in its plea sought to set up a special investigative team under either a retired High Court or Supreme Court Judge.
