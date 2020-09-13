JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

Process to elect next party president set in motion: Congress
Business Standard

Cong expresses support for civil society members named in Delhi riots case

Congress on Saturday said these people are "greater deshbhakts (patriots) than the fraudulent ones in power now"

Topics
Congress | Delhi Police | BJP

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi violence
Security personnel patrol streets following violence over new citizenship law, at Khajuri Khas area of northeast Delhi. PTI

As the Delhi Police accused some civil society activists of making provocative speeches and indulging in other such activities, the Congress on Saturday said these people are "greater deshbhakts (patriots) than the fraudulent ones in power now".

The Congress' support for the civil society members came after the Delhi Police named CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav, economist Jayati Ghosh and Delhi University professor Apoorvanand in a supplementary charge sheet in the February riots cases, accusing them of "provoking and mobilising" anti-CAA protesters.

Reacting to the development, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, "This is worse than atrocious. I am in full solidarity with those chargesheeted. They are greater deshbhakts than the fraudulent ones in power now."

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also expressed support for the civil society members, saying, "If speaking truth to power is a crime, if exposing circle of hate is a crime, if standing up to rioters is a crime, if being righteous and just is a crime, then each one of us must be booked, chargesheeted and jailed."


"Only then will my country survive. Jai Hind!" he tweeted.

Some of those named have also been charged with, based on the statements of three students already arrested in the case, asking the protesters to go to "any extreme", spreading "discontent" in the community by calling CAA/NRC anti-Muslim, and organising demonstrations to "malign the image of Government of India".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, September 13 2020. 06:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU