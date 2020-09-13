Cong expresses support for civil society members named in Delhi riots case

As the accused some civil society activists of making provocative speeches and indulging in other such activities, the on Saturday said these people are "greater deshbhakts (patriots) than the fraudulent ones in power now".

The Congress' support for the civil society members came after the named CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav, economist Jayati Ghosh and Delhi University professor Apoorvanand in a supplementary charge sheet in the February riots cases, accusing them of "provoking and mobilising" anti-CAA protesters.

Reacting to the development, senior leader Jairam Ramesh said, "This is worse than atrocious. I am in full solidarity with those chargesheeted. They are greater deshbhakts than the fraudulent ones in power now."



Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also expressed support for the civil society members, saying, "If speaking truth to power is a crime, if exposing circle of hate is a crime, if standing up to rioters is a crime, if being righteous and just is a crime, then each one of us must be booked, chargesheeted and jailed."



"Only then will my country survive. Jai Hind!" he tweeted.

Some of those named have also been charged with, based on the statements of three students already arrested in the case, asking the protesters to go to "any extreme", spreading "discontent" in the community by calling CAA/NRC anti-Muslim, and organising demonstrations to "malign the image of Government of India".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)