HC gives Karnataka govt two days time to respond on Hijab row

In the hijab case, the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday granted two days’ time to the state government to respond to an application filed by one of the petitioners seeking to allow students to use dupatta as prescribed in the uniform to cover her head.
Meanwhile, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday told the state legislative assembly that his government will abide by the HCs interim order on the Hijab row.
"Things are very clear, our government will abide by the High Court order," he said.
