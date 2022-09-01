'He fought for people': PM Modi pays tribute to freedom fighter Puli Thevar

Prime Minister on Thursday paid tributes to Puli Thevar, an 18th century Tamil warrior who fought against the British, on his birth anniversary.

His valour and determination give inspiration to countless people, the prime minister said.

Modi tweeted, "I pay homage to the brave Puli Thevar on his birth anniversary. His valour and determination give inspiration to countless people. He was at the forefront of resisting imperialism. He always fought for the people.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)