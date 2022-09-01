JUST IN
Business Standard

Technology can help solve India's biggest challenges: Microsoft president

Smith, who is in India this week, said the country can take a giant leap via world-class innovations that can help solve global issues

Topics
Technology | Microsoft

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Microsoft President and Vice Chair Brad Smith on Thursday said that technology can help solve some of India's biggest challenges, like climate change and food security.

Smith, who is in India this week, said the country can take a giant leap via world-class innovations that can help solve global issues.

"I'm in India as the country celebrates 75 years of Independence. It's an exciting time to learn more about how technology can help solve some of India's biggest challenges -- and how India's innovation is shaping the future," tweeted Smith.

A Twitter user from India responded: "Welcome to India, Brad. Food security and climate change are the biggest threat to humanity and I strongly believe India will emerge as a global leader, showcasing how to make the world a better place for everyone".

The Microsoft president earlier met Minister of State for IT and Electronics, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, in the capital.

"Brad Smith, Microsoft India's Anant Maheshwari called on me at my office. Had a discussion around the future of emerging technologies," Chandrasekhar had tweeted.

Smith earlier said that India will become the global superpower in artificial intelligence (AI).

During the 'RAISE 2020' virtual conference on AI inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he applauded the Indian government's efforts in AI development, saying the national strategy on AI is the right foundation.

"AI can revolutionise virtually every part of the economy, and I think in so many ways the countries that move the fastest to deploy AI more quickly than others, will find that they will be accelerating economic growth," he had said.

Last Year, Smith said that India will play an important role in regulating technology.

"In my view, India has really been at the forefront, together with the EU, in advancing principles around digital sovereignty," Smith had said during a media interaction.

--IANS

na/svn/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, September 01 2022. 11:39 IST

