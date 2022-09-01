PM Modi greets people of Odisha, Chhattisgarh on occasion of Nuakhai Juhar

-
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted the people on the occasion of Nuakhai Juhar, a harvest festival celebrated in parts of Odisha and Chhattisgarh.
"Nuakhai Juhar! Best wishes to everyone on this special day. This is an occasion to express gratitude to our hardworking farmers for their exemplary work in feeding our nation. May our society scale new heights of progress and may everyone be happy as well as healthy," Modi tweeted.
The festival is celebrated on the next day of Ganesh Chaturthi.
First Published: Thu, September 01 2022. 11:31 IST