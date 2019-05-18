Health Collective building platforms to address mental health, illness

Amrita Tripathi was a journalist for 15 years before she founded the Health Collective — a safe space for conversations, trusted information and resources on mental health in India.

The organisation represented who she was, as well as what she thought the mental health arena needed: Dialogues in a safe space around problems such as depression via accessible, conversational reporting, and story-telling. “Today we have about 200 stories on the site — a mix of original reporting, expert columns and very powerful first person stories on living with conditions like depression, ...