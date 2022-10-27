JUST IN
Subramanian Swamy moves Delhi HC over Centre's failure to provide security
9% YoY rise in Punjab farm fires during Sept 15-Oct 26 period: CAQM
Railways does not earn profit through passenger trains: Raosaheb Danve
First test flight of Gaganyaan mission in February next year: ISRO official
Married woman asked to do household work for family not cruelty, says HC
Collective responsibility of states and Centre to tackle crimes: Amit Shah
SP MLA Azam Khan gets 3-yr jail term in hate speech case, granted bail
Chhattisgarh court sends IAS officer, 2 others to custody in extortion case
Declare wet drought in Maharashtra, give assistance to farmers: NCP's Sule
Jadavpur Univ only state-run institute in QS Sustainability World Ranking
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Subramanian Swamy moves Delhi HC over Centre's failure to provide security
Business Standard

Health ministry deploys team to Kerala to check avian influenza outbreak

The Union health ministry has deployed a high-level team to Kerala to take stock of the avian influenza outbreak in the state

Topics
Avian influenza | Health Ministry | Kerala

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A Zoo staff member covers his face while spraying chemicals near a rosy Pelican enclosure to prevent the Bird Flu (H5N1 avian influenza virus) at Delhi Zoo.
Representative Image

The Union health ministry has deployed a high-level team to Kerala to take stock of the avian influenza outbreak in the state.

The team will investigate the outbreak in detail and submit a report with recommendations, the ministry said in a statement.

The seven-member central team to Kerala comprises experts drawn from the National Institute of Tuberculosis and Respiratory Diseases, New Delhi; the National Centre for Disease Control, New Delhi; the National Institute of Epidemiology, Chennai; and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi.

The team is headed by Dr Rajesh Kedamani, Sr RD, Regional Office of Health and Family Welfare, Bangalore.

The team will also assist the state health departments in terms of public health measures, management guidelines and protocols to manage the increasing cases of avian influenza being reported by the state, the statement added.

With the outbreak of avian influenza confirmed among ducks in Kerala's Alappuzha district, authorities on Thursday began operations to cull over 20,000 birds in Vazhuthanam ward in Haripad Municipality to check spread of the disease.

The presence of the infection was confirmed after the samples of dead birds were sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal for examination.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Avian influenza

First Published: Thu, October 27 2022. 19:50 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.