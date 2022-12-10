'Heavy BJP machinery made MCD polls toughest election contested by AAP'

-
ALSO READ
Kejriwal on Gujarat visit today; plans to hold town hall meet in Vadodara
Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit North Gujarat today ahead of assembly polls
Gujarat polls: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to visit North Gujarat on August 10
'How can country progress? Game of CBI, ED': Kejriwal on LOC to Sisodia
Kejriwal to meet AAP MLAs today, alleges BJP plans to dislodge Delhi govt
-
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the "heavy BJP machinery" deployed during campaigning made the MCD polls the toughest election contested by the Aam Aadmi Party so far, accusing the saffron party of pressuring media to spread propaganda.
Addressing the newly elected councillors, Kejriwal asserted that the AAP does positive politics and talks about "our work"
"This election was very very tough. A few people say it was an easy election, but it was not. The way they conspired against us and the way they used state machinery against us, it was the toughest elections we ever contested," Kejriwal claimed.
"Heavy BJP machinery deployed during campaigning made MCD poll the toughest election contested by the AAP so far," he added.
Referring to the purported videos of jailed minister Satyender Jain, the chief minister said the BJP pressured the media to spread "propaganda against us".
"We do positive politics and talk about our work. The BJP through fake videos and letters of a jailed conman did not allow us to discuss our work narrative," the AAP supremo said.
"Moreover, the way they pressured the media, they scolded the media and twisted its arm, they ran misinformation campaign against us. There was a new fake video every morning at 9 o'clock," he alleged.
The AAP on Wednesday wrested power from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the high-stakes civic polls in the national capital. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party bagged 134 of the 250 wards while the BJP won 104.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, December 10 2022. 12:58 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU