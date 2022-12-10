JUST IN
PM Modi to inaugurate 1st phase of Mumbai-Nagpur Super Expressway on Sunday
'Heavy BJP machinery made MCD polls toughest election contested by AAP'

Addressing the newly elected councillors, Kejriwal asserted that the AAP does positive politics and talks about "our work"

MCD polls | Arvind Kejriwal | AAP

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo:ANI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the "heavy BJP machinery" deployed during campaigning made the MCD polls the toughest election contested by the Aam Aadmi Party so far, accusing the saffron party of pressuring media to spread propaganda.

Addressing the newly elected councillors, Kejriwal asserted that the AAP does positive politics and talks about "our work"

"This election was very very tough. A few people say it was an easy election, but it was not. The way they conspired against us and the way they used state machinery against us, it was the toughest elections we ever contested," Kejriwal claimed.

"Heavy BJP machinery deployed during campaigning made MCD poll the toughest election contested by the AAP so far," he added.

Referring to the purported videos of jailed minister Satyender Jain, the chief minister said the BJP pressured the media to spread "propaganda against us".

"We do positive politics and talk about our work. The BJP through fake videos and letters of a jailed conman did not allow us to discuss our work narrative," the AAP supremo said.

"Moreover, the way they pressured the media, they scolded the media and twisted its arm, they ran misinformation campaign against us. There was a new fake video every morning at 9 o'clock," he alleged.

The AAP on Wednesday wrested power from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the high-stakes civic polls in the national capital. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party bagged 134 of the 250 wards while the BJP won 104.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, December 10 2022. 12:58 IST

