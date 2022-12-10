JUST IN
Cyclone Mandous weakens into deep depression after crossing coast in TN
Maha delegation meeting Shah won't make difference: Bommai on border row
Delhi faces another 'very poor' air day with AQI at 337, smog increases
Cyclone Mandous triggers heavy rainfall in TN, Chennai roads waterlogged
1,000 Khelo India centres to open across India next year: Anurag Thakur
UGC new draft norms; UG 'honours' degree only after completing 4 years
G-20 presidency matter of pride for India, says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot
Supreme Court to hold two-day national programme on POCSO Act today
No plan as of now to bring All India Judicial Service, says govt
National Judicial Commission Bill introduced in Rajya Sabha, AAP opposes
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Cyclone Mandous weakens into deep depression after crossing coast in TN
Business Standard

Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' resumes from Rajasthan's Bundi

Gandhi had taken a day's break in the yatra on Friday to celebrate his mother Sonia Gandhi's birthday

Topics
Rahul Gandhi | Congress | rajasthan

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'
Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resumed the Rajasthan leg of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Gudli village in Bundi district on Saturday morning.

Gandhi had taken a day's break in the yatra on Friday to celebrate his mother Sonia Gandhi's birthday.

He flew back to Gudli village to resume the yatra. Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were not accompanying him in the yatra.

On the 93rd day, the yatra is likely to cover 30 km from Gudli village in Keshoraipatan assembly constituency in Bundi district represented by BJP MLA Chandrakanta Meghwal.

On Thursday, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi had reached Ranthambore. Rahul's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' is currently in Kota-Bundi area of Rajasthan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Rahul Gandhi

First Published: Sat, December 10 2022. 11:43 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.