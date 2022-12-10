Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' resumes from Rajasthan's Bundi

-
ALSO READ
3 killed in two separate incidents of lightning strikes in Rajasthan
Gehlot vs Pilot: Groups fight for dominance in Bharat Jodo Yatra hoardings
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joins Bharat Jodo Yatra for first time in MP
Bulldozer action only for show: Priyanka slams BJP on Noida demolition
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra takes part in second day of Bharat Jodo Yatra in MP
-
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resumed the Rajasthan leg of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Gudli village in Bundi district on Saturday morning.
Gandhi had taken a day's break in the yatra on Friday to celebrate his mother Sonia Gandhi's birthday.
He flew back to Gudli village to resume the yatra. Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were not accompanying him in the yatra.
On the 93rd day, the yatra is likely to cover 30 km from Gudli village in Keshoraipatan assembly constituency in Bundi district represented by BJP MLA Chandrakanta Meghwal.
On Thursday, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi had reached Ranthambore. Rahul's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' is currently in Kota-Bundi area of Rajasthan.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, December 10 2022. 11:43 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU