Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' resumes from Rajasthan's Bundi

leader resumed the leg of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Gudli village in Bundi district on Saturday morning.

Gandhi had taken a day's break in the yatra on Friday to celebrate his mother Sonia Gandhi's birthday.

He flew back to Gudli village to resume the yatra. Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were not accompanying him in the yatra.

On the 93rd day, the yatra is likely to cover 30 km from Gudli village in Keshoraipatan assembly constituency in Bundi district represented by BJP MLA Chandrakanta Meghwal.

On Thursday, Sonia Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi had reached Ranthambore. Rahul's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' is currently in Kota-Bundi area of .

